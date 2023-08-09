NCT confirms full group comeback with fourth album Golden Age; Check release date, teaser and other details

NCT is gearing up for their upcoming album Golden Age as a full group which is scheduled to be released in August. All twenty members of the group will be participating in the making of the album. SM Entertainment has announced the group's comeback as the full group on August 9, KST creating excitement among millions of fans of NCT worldwide.

NCT's album Golden Age

NCT aka Neo Culture Technology is one of the unique K-pop groups which has multiple units who promote as separate fixed units like NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and the rotational unit NCT U unite as NCT to give powerful music pieces to the fans. The agency has confirmed its comeback with a loyal teaser saying NCT 2023. This SM Entertainment group is all set to release their fourth album Golden Age on August 28 at 6 pm KST. Previously the group as a whole released Empathy in 2018, RESONANCE Pt. 1 and 2 in 2020, and Universe in 2021. According to the 90s Love singers' Twitter all twenty members including Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, Haechan, Jeno, Jaemin, Renjun, Chenle, Jisung, Kun, Ten, Winwin, Xiaojun, Hendery, Yangyang will be participating in Golden Age. This album will mark their first album in almost one and a half years since Universe.

About NCT NATION: To The World

The NCT members had previously announced their offline concert in Seoul with all the group members as a whole for the very first time. On their social media, it was revealed that the tour will kick start in Seoul is held at Incheon Munhak Stadium on August 26 at 6 pm KST. The presale of concert tickets for the fan club members went live on August 4 at 8 pm KST and later opened for all the fans on August 7 at 8 pm KST. The concert is available for online viewing as well on Naver's Beyond LIVE. In 2023, this ever-increasing group was announced to have a fixed lineup and no more new members. The lineup includes the current 20 members plus another set of Japanese members tentatively called as NCT Tokyo, excluding former members Lucas, Shotaro, and Sungchan.

