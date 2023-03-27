NCT DOJAEJUNG (Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo) makes Instagram debut, drops teaser for upcoming mini-album

NCT unit DOJAEJUNG was formed earlier this month and is all set to release new music soon. The unit comprises Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. While the aforementioned members already have their own official Instagram accounts as well as official group accounts, NCT DOJAEJUNG now has its very own separate unit account too. The account currently has just one teaser image that has been spread across 9 consecutive instagram posts. The aforementioned image introduces viewers to NCT DOJAEJUNG’s upcoming release ‘Perfume’.

Perfume

‘Perfume’ is the group’s debut mini-album and will be dropped on April 17. Shortly after announcing the launch of NCT DOJAEJUNG’s instagram on NCT’s Twitter, SM Entertainment launched a separate account for the unit. The instagram account currently has over 700 thousand followers and just 9 posts. The 7th post on the account unveils NCT DJJ’s upcoming upload schedule for its upcoming mini-album. The album’s teaser image is essentially all-black and shows a perfume bottle that carries the mini-album’s title. The account currently follows various official accounts of SM Entertainment along with the official accounts NCT and its subunit WayV.

NCT DOJAEJUNG

NCT DOJAEJUNG is a subunit of SM Entertainment’s hit boy group NCT. DOJAEJUNG is short for Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo are all a part of NCT’s subunits NCT 127 and NCT U. Doyoung debuted as a part of NCT U in 2016 and went on to become a part of NCT 127 in 2017. Besides his activities as an idol, Doyoung has also been part of a few acting projects. The aforementioned projects include dramas Midnight Cafe, Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me and the musical Marie Antoinete.

Jaehyun was first introduced to the world as an SM Rookie in 2013. He finally debuted as a part of NCT U in 2016 before joining NCT 127 - a fixed subunit of NCT. The artist has now joined NCT DOJAEJUNG as one of its 3 members. Finally unit member Jungwoo was introduced to the world as an SM Rookie in 2017 before finally becoming a part of NCT.

