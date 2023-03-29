NCT DOJAEJUNG posts alluring 1st teaser images; Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo dazzle in whites and denims

NCT DOJAEJUNG was recently carved out of SM Entertainment’s hit boy band NCT. The unit consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo. The trio released its upcoming schedule and teaser on March 27 at midnight. The group is all set to make its debut with the album ‘Perfume’ next month on April 17, 2023. The aforementioned schedule for the group has also unveiled the tracklist for NCT DOJAEJUNG’s debut album ‘Perfume’. The teaser images can broadly be divided into two parts - colored and black and white.

NCT DOJAEJUNG posts 1st teaser images

In the teaser images, Jungwoo can be seen flexing an all-white outfit paired with a thin black belt. Jaehyun can be seen dazzling in denim head to toe. Lastly, Doyoung can be seen as someone bridging the gap between Jungwoo’s white and Jaehyun’s denim as he pairs them both together and stuns viewers with his immaculate visuals. The outfits overall have a vintage charm that is both gripping and gorgeous. Fans of the band are eagerly looking forward to the unit’s upcoming debut. It will be interesting to see how the talents of Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Doyoung will come together in their new unit.

Doyoung is a 27-year-old South Korean actor, singer and host who was introduced as a member of SM Entertainment's boy group NCT. He was seen on the remake of one of his label mates Chanyeol’s music videos. He has also appeared on TV shows like ‘Lipstick Prince’ and ‘King of Mask Singer’. Jaehyun joined SM Entertainment over a decade ago in 2012. He auditioned for the agency with one of EXO’s superhit songs ‘Mama.

Within a year of joining the agency, Jaehyun was introduced as one of the members of SM Rookies - a popular pre-debut training team started by SM Entertainment. He made his acting debut with KBS2’s romance drama ‘Dear M’. Group member Jungwoo joined SM Entertainment through a weekly audition and was introduced as one of the SM Rookies in 2017. He debuted as a part of NCT in 2018 on January 30. The trio recently launched its very own official Instagram account.

