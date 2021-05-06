NCT Doyoung is on his way to make a musical theatre debut in the famous play, Marie Antoinette; WATCH Trailer

Doyoung will be playing a lead role in the hit musical stage. Know more about the play, his character and more here.

NCT’s Doyoung is a singer, an actor and a host who is soon going to be also known as a musical actor! On May 6, EMK Musical Company announced that Doyoung will be participating in the famous play Marie Antoinette and will be making his musical debut with it! Since debuting in 2016 with NCT and showing us great performances in both the NCT and NCT 127 groups, we’re sure this is just the start of Doyoung soaring to new heights!

EMK Company stated that globally popular group NCT’s DOyoung has been cast as Axel von Fersen, who is a Swedish nobleman and the one who falls in love with Marie Antoinette, the Queen of France. He is a courageous aristocrat who has fought in war for the American Revolution. He understands and loves the true Marie Antoinette and is someone who she can rely on, anytime for anything.

Since the decision of Doyoung appearing in the musical, he has been taking song and acting lessons to get better and polish himself for the play. A musical vocal trainer even praised him by saying that he has a beautiful voice and his passion as Fersen can definitely be seen on

stage.

During an interview for the play, Doyoung said, “It’s an honor to be a part of Marie Antoinette. I am nervous for my first musical challenge but I can’t wait for the day when I go on the stage. I will do my best to give you a good performance.”

Marie Antoinette is a stage musical that first premiered in November 2006 in Tokyo. The book and lyrics of the musical is written by Michael Kunze and has music by Sylvester Levay. The story is about two parallel lives and how they collide, eventually leading to the downfall of them. One is the infamous Queen of France, Marie Antoinette and the other is Margrid Arnaud, a poor woman. Their lives turn upside down during the French Revolution.

Watch the exciting trailer below!

The musical play is scheduled to run from July to October and will open on July 13, 2021, having the marvelous backdrop of 18th century France, with the Palace of Versailles, outfits from the Rococo era and more.

