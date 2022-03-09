NCT’s Doyoung starrer ‘To X Who Doesn’t Love Me’ halts filming after a staff member contracts COVID-19

According to many media reports on March 9th, filming of TVING’s 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me' was temporarily suspended from March 8th due to the ongoing COVID-19 infection. From that day on, it is said that the former staff conducted the corona rapid antigen test and self-kit test. A future filming schedule is under discussion.

A broadcast official announced, "The filming of 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me' was temporarily stopped following the confirmation of the staff." Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor and host. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017. In 2021, he starred in the television drama ‘Midnight Cafe Season 3 -The Curious Stalker’ and appeared in the musical ‘Marie Antoinette’.

On the other hand, in 'To X Who Doesn't Love Me', Seo Hee Soo (Han Ji Hyo), a college student with zero self-esteem and aspiring lyricist, discovers a mysterious lyrics note that makes anyone fall in love with her for a month. It is a romance drama with an expiration date. Actors Doyoung, Han Ji Hyo, Kwon Ah Reum, Kim Ji Hoon, Son Hyeon Woo and others appear in the cast.

It will be released on TV in June.

