NCT DREAM achieves two Gaon Double Crowns with ‘Glitch Mode’

Gaon Chart has released its latest batch of rankings, and NCT DREAM has achieved a double crown for the month of March, after ranking 1 on both the monthly album chart and the monthly download chart with the group’s latest album ‘Glitch Mode’ and its title track of the same name. Impressively, ‘Glitch Mode’ achieved the top rank on the physical album chart despite being released on March 28, with less than a week to go before the end of the month.

Stray Kids follows, debuting at number 2 on the monthly album chart with their latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’. Red Velvet’s ‘The ReVe Festival - Feel My Rhythm’ is ranked at number 3, followed by NMIXX’s debut single album ‘AD MARE’ at rank 4, and ‘(G)I-DLE’s ‘I NEVER DIE’ debuting at number 5.

NCT DREAM’s title track ‘Glitch Mode’ is number 1 on the monthly digital download chart, followed by (G)I-DLE’s ‘TOMBOY’, Jay Park’s ‘GANADARA’ (featuring IU), Stray Kids’ ‘MANIAC’, and Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’, respectively.

NCT DREAM earns another double crown with ‘Glitch Mode’ on Gaon’s weekly charts, with the release topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart for the week. Ranks 2 through 5 on the weekly physical album chart see Stray Kids’ ‘ODDINARY’, Red Velvet’s ‘The ReVe Festival - Feel My Rhythm’, NMIXX’s ‘AD MARE’, and Oh My Girl’s ‘Real Love’, in order.

Finally, the digital download chart for the week sees (G)I-DLE’s ‘TOMBOY’ at rank 2 (following NCT DREAM’s ‘Glitch Mode’). Oh My Girl’s ‘Real Love’ is number 3 for the week, followed by Red Velvet’s ‘Feel My Rhythm’ at number 4, and Jay Park (feat. IU)’s ‘GANADARA’ rounding out the Top 5.

