NCT DREAM and SM Entertainment issue alert to fans about brand's unauthorized events

SM Entertainment has responded to a recent issue involving them and a brand that was previously associated with NCT DREAM. On October 30, SM Entertainment issued a statement to alert fans about recent developments announced by a brand, emphasizing that these events had taken place without the group’s or agency's consent and prior discussion.

NCT DREAM and SM Entertainment alert fans

After the unauthorized event by the brand associated with NCT DREAM, SM Entertainment released an official statement notifying fans of the current issue.

In their statement, SM Entertainment addressed the recent issue with the brand TEDDY ISLAND, which had previously enlisted NCT DREAM as their advertising models.

In 2022, SM Entertainment entered into an advertising model contract with the brand and conducted the advertising shoot with NCT DREAM. However, the brand failed to fulfill the agreed-upon model appearance fees, despite repeated requests for payment from SM Entertainment. Furthermore, they continued to use the artists' portraits in their commercial activities without making any payment. In May 2023, TEDDY ISLAND unilaterally announced a fan sign event without reaching a final agreement with the agency, making it impossible for the event to proceed.

Following these developments, in June 2023, to protect NCT DREAM and prevent further confusion among fans, SM Entertainment requested the brand to immediately cease using the artists' images and advertising materials and officially terminated the advertising model contract. Despite this termination, the brand continued to use the artists' images on their website and in their advertising materials without permission. Additionally, they only remitted a portion of the model appearance fees after the contract's termination. The brand unjustly claimed that SM Entertainment was the party who breached the contract. Most recently, they announced a pre-order event featuring photo cards and merchandise with SM Entertainment's artists' names and images without prior discussion with the agency.

In an effort to resolve the matter once and for all, SM Entertainment initially presented multiple proposals to the brand, including the resumption of the canceled fan sign event. However, the brand consistently shifted the responsibility for the contract termination onto the agency and made unreasonable demands. Unfortunately, further negotiations have now become unfeasible for the company.

SM Entertainment now clarified that the events related to NCT DREAM currently being promoted on the brand's website and other platforms have no affiliation with the agency. They advised fans to exercise caution in light of this information to prevent any further harm to them and the idols.

NCT DREAM recent activities

NCT DREAM is set to perform at the upcoming iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Scheduled for November 26th, this event is poised to be one of the most exciting concerts of the year. NCT Dream fans can enjoy the group's performances at the Boston concert on December 10, the Washington, DC concert on December 11, and the Atlanta concert on December 14.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT NEW TEAM to be called NCT WISH? Fans speculate official name of upcoming unit