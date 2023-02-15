NCT DREAM announces dates and venues for the upcoming large-scale world tour THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM

According to their agency SM Entertainment on the 15th, NCT DREAM will hold a large-scale world tour and entertain international fans around the world in 2023. ‘THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM’ opened spectacularly at Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul in September 2022, and is scheduled to have 32 performances in 22 cities around the world in 2023.

After that, they will continue to bring the heat in Asian regions such as Manila in the Philippines, Singapore, Macau, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. In addition, additional venues for this tour will be revealed at a later date, and an encore concert in Seoul is expected to be well received by fans.

NCT DREAM will perform at Kyocera Dome, Osaka, Japan on the 17th and 19th, and then perform in Jakarta, Indonesia, Bangkok, Thailand, and Hong Kong in March, then 3 cities in Asia, London, England, Paris, France, and Berlin, Germany. Following this, NCT DREAM will conduct a North American tour.They will hold their first solo concerts in seven cities including Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles (LA) and Seattle to meet local fans.

NCT DREAM’s achievements:

NCT DREAM's Japanese debut single 'Best Friend Ever', released on the 8th, ranked first in the Oricon Daily Singles Ranking followed by the Weekly Singles Ranking, once again confirming their hot popularity in the country. Accordingly, on the morning of the 14th, Oricon announced the first place on the official website, saying, "NCT DREAM's Japanese debut single 'Best Friend Ever' first appeared at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Singles Ranking."

In addition, this album is continuing its popularity march, recording the first week sales of 348,133 copies on the Billboard Japan Top Single Sales Chart, taking first place in the week. In addition, NCT DREAM's Japanese debut single 'Best Friend Ever' is composed of two songs, including the title song 'Best Friend Ever' with a refreshing and cheerful charm, and the Japanese version of the hit song 'Glitch Mode'.

Are you excited for NCT DREAM’s world tour? Let us know in the comments below.