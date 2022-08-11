NCT DREAM announces new dates & bigger venue for solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’; Details inside

On August 10, SM Entertainment officially announced that NCT DREAM’s previously cancelled solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’ has been rescheduled. Previously, the concert was scheduled to be held from July 29 to 31, at the Gocheok Sky Dome. NCT DREAM will now be performing on September 8 and 9 at South Korea’s largest stadium, the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

With this, NCT DREAM will join the few idol groups to have performed at the venue, following H.O.T., g.o.d, Shinhwa, JYJ, EXO, and BTS. Further, the second date of the show, scheduled for September 9, will be available to watch online through Naver’s Beyond LIVE service.

Marking NCT DREAM’s second solo concert, ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’ was first announced in June, then scheduled to take place at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. However, on July 25, SM Entertainment announced that NCT DREAM’s Mark had tested positive for COVID-19 mere days before the concerts (July 29 to 31). Following this, fellow member Renjun also tested positive on July 27.

As a result, SM Entertainment shared at the time, “Due to this, NCT DREAM’s second solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM’ scheduled for July 29-31 was inevitably cancelled.” The agency stated that while all the members of NCT DREAM, as well as the staff, had been preparing hard to meet the fans through the concert, under the circumstances, the same had to be inevitably cancelled.

Now rescheduled to September 8 and 9, at a bigger venue, this will be NCT DREAM’s first time meeting their fans in South Korea through a concert in around three years.

