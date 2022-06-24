NCT DREAM announces upcoming ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2 : In A DREAM’ concert

NCT DREAM is officially going to be holding its second solo concert soon! On June 24, NCT DREAM released a poster sharing details about their upcoming concert. Titled ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM’, the solo concert is scheduled to take place at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome next month.

This will mark the group’s first solo concert in South Korea in nearly three years, and will also be their first solo concert with member Mark, who had graduated from NCT DREAM at the time of their ‘THE DREAM SHOW’ concert in 2019.

Going by the released poster, NCT DREAM will be performing for three nights at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, from July 29 to July 31. The final of the show (July 31), will be streamed through Naver’s Beyond LIVE service, making it possible for fans abroad to attend the concert through an online medium.

Check out the poster announcing the same, below:

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM recently made a comeback with their second repackaged album ‘Beatbox’ on May 30, which is a repackaged version of their hit studio album ‘Glitch Mode’. ‘Beatbox’ comprises a total of fifteen songs, out of which eleven were previously released as the group’s second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’, while the four new tracks are titled ‘Beatbox’ (title track), ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry, Heart’, and ‘On the way’.

At the time of the release of ‘Beatbox’, NCT DREAM had shared, “We are happy to release a repackaged album. We enjoyed the whole process of working on this album, and we hope it will be a gift that repays the great love we received with our second full-length album.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki in talks to star in upcoming noir film ‘Hwaran’? Find out