NCT Dream appear on radio show Kiss the Radio hosted by Day 6’s Young K to talk about Hello Future

NCT Dream has released a repackaged version of Hot Sauce called Hello Future. They talk about the album and play games. Read more to know about it.

NCT Dream appeared as special guests on Day 6’s radio program ‘Kiss the Radio’ to talk about their recent repackaged album ‘Hello Future’. Day 6’s Young K has been hosting the show since November 2020. It broadcasts on KBS Cool FM and has been popular since the beginning of 2004. NCT Dream made a comeback with their first studio album ‘Hot Sauce’ which became a double-million seller in just 16 days while the music video became NCT’s second-fastest video to receive 100 million views. After the success, a repackaged version of Hot Sauce was released. It is called ‘Hello Future’ and features three new tracks ‘Hello Future’, ‘Life is still going on’ and ‘Bungee’.

Members of NCT Dream talked about the album. They described ‘Hello Future’ as a way to welcome the new future filled with happy days after overcoming the past full of wars. Even the music video of ‘Hello Future’ shows the group holding signboards with slogans of ‘Peace’ and ‘Love’. They shoot it in a sports stadium and use CGI to show flowers and life growing in and around it. Upon asking about which song apart from the title track is their favourite, Chenle replied that ‘Rainbow’ is the one he listens to the most. The Dream members played a game in two teams after which one of the team even had to do a penalty of dancing on the song at a 2x speed. They also taught Young K the choreography of their song as they bonded over the radio show.

NCT Dream’s Hello Future is out now while Day 6’s Young K prepares for the comeback of mini album ‘Right Through Me’ by Day 6’s subunit Even of Day on July 5.

Watch the video for the radio program here:

