NCT Dream bags their first Hot Sauce win; NCTzens can’t stop celebrating it!

It was a great day for NCTzens today as ‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream’s first full length album. Check out fans’ reactions below!

NCTzens were in celebration today on Twitter for all the right reasons! NCT DREAM today won their first music trophy with their comeback album ‘Hot Sauce’. This was the group’s first comeback after their last EP ‘We Go Up’ in 2018, and had fans waiting for the album with bated breath. The album has a chilled vibe and raises the spice level with their flirtatious wordplay in the track.

With the fierce competition, the contenders for the top song of the week included ITZY’s ‘In the morning’, NCT DREAM’s ‘Hot Sauce’, Oh My Girl’s ‘Dun Dun Dance’, ONEUS’s ‘BLACK MIRROR’, and Highlight’s ‘NOT THE END’. The NCT boys bagged their first trophy based on digital and physical album sales, pre-voting, broadcast and social media trends. After the announcement, the band members earnestly thanked their fans, and asked for continuous love and support.

Watch their win, message and encore performance here:

With all the attention and love that their comeback album has garnered, it is not a stretch to say that they are loved a lot by the global audience at large. They even entered the ‘million-seller’ K-Pop group category by achieving one million physical album sales in just a week of its release; showcasing the power their comeback holds. It also cements their mark in the industry as a tough group to compete with, even though they released an album after almost three years.

NCTzens were definitely in awe and in celebration of the exciting news. The micro-blogging site Twitter was all about NCT Dream’s first win. Check out some reactions by fans below:

congratulations to our dreamies for winning #HotSauce1stWin on show champion, let’s keep working hard y’all pic.twitter.com/H2zHLuW3TP — gwai stream hot sauce (@najaemsna) May 19, 2021

today we got hot sauce first win, 7dream first win, and dream’s firstwin on show champion congratulations to the dreamies! deserved!!

#7드림첫1위#HotSauce1stWin#7DREAM1stWin@NCTsmtown_DREAM pic.twitter.com/Hp7UjzKqZ6 — Kat kinda ia ig (@jensungluvr) May 19, 2021

What do you think about the achievements by the group? How do you like the album ‘Hot Sauce’ so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :NCT Dream twitter

