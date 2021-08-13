NCT DREAM confirmed for an online fan meeting on THIS date to celebrate 5th anniversary

'Triple Million Seller' NCT DREAM will meet fans through an online fan meeting called ‘Beyond LIVE – NCT DREAM ONLINE FANMEETING – 'HOT! SUMMER DREAM to celebrate the 5th anniversary of their debut which is expected to gain keen interest from fans around the world. This special online fan meeting will be conducted on August 25 at 4:30 pm IST and is expected to be a cool party where you can meet the pleasant energy of NCT DREAM, as various corners such as talk, games, and hit song stages are scheduled to unfold. In addition, this online fan meeting will be broadcast live for a fee through Naver V LIVE's Beyond LIVE channel.

NCT Dream's 1st full-length repackage, 'Hello Future', released on June 28, topped the Oricon Weekly overseas album chart (July 5-11) released on July 14. Previously, NCT DREAM became a triple million seller by recording about 3.23 million copies of the cumulative album sales of the first full-length album, including the repackage album, and took the first place in various album charts including the first album chart in the first half of the Gaon Chart.

In addition, the 1st full-length repackage album also ranked first in domestic music and global music charts, 5 awards on music shows, as well as the iTunes Top Album Chart in 21 regions around the world, China QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music Digital Album Sales Chart 1. It swept the global charts, including No. 1 on the Japanese Line Music Album Top 100 Chart, and No.1 on the KKBOX Korean Singles Chart in Malaysia, once again confirming the special power of NCT DREAM.

