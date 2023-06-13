NCT Dream confirms comeback with 3rd album ISTJ containing 10 tracks; Releasing on THIS date

The label SM Entertainment made the announcement on June 13 that NCT Dream would release their third regular album, ISTJ, on July 17. There are a total of ten songs on this album. This is NCT Dream's first new album in a year and two months since their regular second repackage, Beatbox, came out in May 2022. They will pre-release the b-side song Broken Melodies at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 19 before their third regular album is released.

The achievements of NCT Dream:

Only new albums like the regular second album Glitch Mode, the repackage Beatbox, and the winter special album Candy helped NCT Dream achieve a triple hit, selling more than 5.61 million copies. In addition, the group's second world tour, which has taken place 41 times in 26 cities around the world since September of last year, has increased their global popularity and influence. At the Seoul encore concert, NCT Dream demonstrated their presence by setting a record for all seats sold out. NCT Dream prepared a sum of 60,000 individuals through three exhibitions of 'THE Fantasy SHOW2: In YOUR DREAM, which was shown from January 1 to March 3 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, and received a strong ticket. exhibited its power. NCT Dream, who effectively finished the third reprise execution, expressed, "our melodic motivation is all Czennies," and said, "We will work harder and become great artists with pride."

About NCT Dream:

The boy band NCT's third subgroup, NCT Dream, was formed in 2016 by SM Entertainment. Prior to their rebranding in 2020, they were initially intended to be the NCT's teenage unit with an admissions-and-graduation system in which members would leave when they reached the age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally). Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung were the seven members of the sub-unit when it made its debut on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum. Their average age was 15.6 years old. Mark, the group's leader, left NCT Dream at the end of 2018, but he returned in 2020 to start promoting as a seven-member group.

