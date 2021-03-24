NCT Dream confirms upcoming comeback with Mark in April

NCT Dream is in the final stages of their preparation for an April comeback. Read on to find out.

It is raining comebacks, certainly in SM Town! After EXO's Baekhyun confirmed the release of his solo album Bambi on March 30 and Red Velvet's Wendy confirmed her debut solo album, Like Water on April 5, SM Entertainment is gearing up for another major comeback, that of NCT's subunit, NCT Dream. Yes, you read it right. NCT Dream will be making their long-awaited comeback soon, in April 2021.

On March 23, SPOTV News reported that the group is in the final stages of preparation for an April comeback. When asked SM Ent confirmed in affirmation and stated, "NCT Dream is preparing a new album aimed for an April release.” That's not all, Mark will be joining the group too, in their much-awaited return. For those uninitiated, Mark was previously announced to have graduated from the group back in 2018. This was due to the team’s age-limited system. Given the system, 4 other members, Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin and Jeno would have graduated last year too.

However, SM Entertainment announced a change in the system to keep the group fixed rather than have a rotation as originally planned. Mark was then announced to have rejoined the group, much to the delight of the fans. This will be NCT Dream’s first album in a year since Reload in April 2020 and their first with Mark in more than two years since We Go Up in September 2018. We are excited!

