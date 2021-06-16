NCT Dream dress vibrant and carefree in new refreshing teasers for Hello Future repackaged album

Check out the teasers for 'Hello Future' and know more about the album here.

The group recently made an explosive comeback with their first full length album titled ‘Hot Sauce’. It topped multiple charts, and gave the group the title of ‘double million seller’ as the album sold 2 million copies in just 16 days of its release. Due to its immense success and appreciation from the fans, the group announced a repackaged full version album called ‘Hello Future’, 1st Album Repackage two days ago.

On June 15, NCT Dream released a unit and group teasers for the repackaged album. The teasers are titled ‘PEACE, LOVE, DREAM’. The photos elicit carefree, youthful vibes as the members dress in funky prints and accessories. Some sit by an unlit bonfire set up, while others cool off by striking cool poses and having fun with each other.

Check out the teasers for ‘Hello Future’ here:

The 1st Repackage Album ‘Hello Future’ will consist of a total of 13 songs, with a title track of the same name and three new songs. Title track ‘Hello Future’ is a trap rhythm hip hop dance song, and has a powerful synth sound with a bright hook. The repackaged album will be released on June 28 at 6 PM KST and is currently open for pre-orders.

NCT Dream made their comeback with their first full-length album ‘Hot Sauce’ on May 10, 2021 and according to Forbes, it outsold all the top 20 best-selling K-Pop albums that were released in the month of May 2021 combined. These groups are ENHYPEN, Highlight, ITZY, EVERGLOW, ATEEZ and other subunits of NCT too.

