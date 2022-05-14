NCT DREAM to drop 2nd repacked album ‘Beatbox’ on THIS date; Releases first teaser photos

On May 8 at 8:30 pm IST, SM Entertainment’s boy group NCT DREAM dropped an exciting ‘motion logo’ announcing an upcoming release. NCT DREAM will officially be returning on May 30, with ‘Beatbox’, a repackaged version of their hit studio album, ‘Glitch Mode’! The boy group also dropped a cute, cartoon-style version of their comeback schedule. Check it out, below:

Following this, NCT DREAM released the first set of concept photos for ‘Beatbox’ titled ‘DREAM SQUAD STUDIO - 1’, on May 14 at midnight KST (May 13, 8:30 pm IST). The concept photo features the members in colourful outfits in a cosy music studio. Check out the photos, below:

According to the teaser, we can expect two more versions of concept photos, titled ‘SUGAR POP STAR’ and ‘WE GET HIGH’, along with an image teaser for the music video prior to the release on May 30.

NCT DREAM’s second repacked album, ‘Beatbox’ will contain four new tracks, including the title track of the same name. The other three new songs are titled ‘To My First’, ‘Sorry, Heart’, and ‘On the way’. Combining these four tracks with the eleven songs previously released as NCT DREAM’s second studio album ‘Glitch Mode’, ‘Beatbox’ will contain a total of fifteen songs.

With ‘Glitch Mode’, released on March 28, NCT DREAM had exceeded two million stock pre-orders, creating a new personal record for the group by besting their previous personal record of 1.7 million stock pre-orders for their first full length album, ‘Hot Sauce’. ‘Glitch Mode’ was the second NCT DREAM album to feature a seven-member lineup following member Mark's return and the termination of the age-based graduation system, and was an immense success.

Stay tuned for more updates about ‘Beatbox’!

