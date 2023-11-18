NCT DREAM drops fresh remix of Broken Melodies featuring Golden Hour singer JVKE: WATCH

The latest musical fusion, Broken Melodies, emerges as a collaboration between NCT DREAM and American pop star JVKE. This joint remix showcases the synergy between their distinct styles, weaving together elements of K-pop and pop seamlessly.

Originally introduced as the pre-release track from NCT DREAM's 3rd full album ISTJ, Broken Melodies was lauded for its ethereal aura and enchanting chorus harmonies that whisked listeners into a dreamlike state reminiscent of the sensation of falling in love. This new remix preserves the essence of that captivating experience while introducing fresh elements.

What sets this remix apart is the infusion of new English lyrics seamlessly integrated into the track. JVKE's contribution adds an extra layer of depth and excitement, offering a new verse that complements the existing melodies and further elevates the song's allure. The collaboration not only retains the mesmerizing charm of the original but also enriches it with a renewed energy, ensuring both dedicated fans and new listeners alike are treated to a phenomenal musical journey.

NCT DREAM’s latest album ISTJ

ISTJ, NCT DREAM's third studio album, was released on July 17, 2023, by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment. Comprising 10 tracks, the album is highlighted by the singles Broken Melodies and the title track ISTJ.

Featuring a diverse array of songs, including the aforementioned title track, Skateboard, and Blue Wave, ISTJ demonstrates NCT Dream's versatility. The West Coast hip-hop vibes of Skateboard draw inspiration from early 2000s American hip-hop and UK house genres. The track unfolds a vibrant narrative of NCT Dream exuding coolness under the warm sun, radiating a light and carefree charm.

On the other hand, Blue Wave serves as a medium pop song with a storyline that seamlessly continues from Dive Into You, a track from their first regular album. With its unique blend of musical elements and engaging narratives, ISTJ stands as a testament to NCT Dream's artistic evolution and ability to explore various styles within the K-pop landscape.

