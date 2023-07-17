NCT DREAM drops ISTJ music video from third studio album emoting members' personalities; Watch

NCT DREAM, the popular K-Pop idol group, finally dropped the highly anticipated release of their third full-length album, titled ISTJ. With ten songs, including Broken Melodies, the album's title refers to the MBTI type, sparking curiosity among fans as none of the group's members are ISTJ. Here is what the much-anticipated music video showcased. Whether or not it aligned with fans', expectations, let's find out!

NCT DREAM’s ISTJ music video released

NCT DREAM FINALLY releases the music video for their song ISTJ. The song emotes various personalities of the members showing how they can sometime be trapped within their own thoughts that can cloud their judgement. The song captures the essence of wanting to be free from their observant and overthinking personality. Beginning with the full form of ISTJ the group seamlessly transitions into how everyone has unique traits that should be accepted in this unprecedented world.

Scheduled for launch at 6 PM KST, the album promises an exciting musical experience with ten dynamic tracks, including the title track ISTJ. Fans can expect a fusion of hip-hop and dance genres, showcasing the group's energetic and captivating charm. ISTJ is expected to capture the essence of NCT DREAM, exploring themes of dreams and youth. This marks SM Entertainment's second comeback album following EXO's highly anticipated release, EXIST. Simultaneously, NCT DREAM will be treating its fans to a showcase event at 8 PM KST. The showcase will be broadcasted live on NCT DREAM's YouTube channel, allowing fans worldwide to join in on the excitement.

NCT DREAM already sold 4.1 billion pre-release orders

Prior to the release date, NCT DREAM has been building up anticipation with a mesmerizing music video teaser. The teaser, released at midnight KST on July 16, provides a glimpse of the group's sensational music and showcases the members' charisma. Dressed in stylish and vibrant outfits, they leave fans eagerly awaiting the full music video.

The anticipation surrounding NCT DREAM's upcoming album has already propelled them to new heights, even before its official release. On July 12, SM Entertainment announced that the album had received over 4.1 million stock pre-orders as of July 10. This remarkable achievement not only marks the group's highest number of stock pre-orders to date but also sets a new record as the third-highest stock pre-order count in history. With the album's release date approaching, the question remains: how much higher will the pre-order numbers climb in the days leading up to their comeback? NCT DREAM's dedicated fanbase continues to show immense support, and their unwavering enthusiasm will undoubtedly contribute to the group's ongoing success.

