NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, and P1Harmony set to electrify iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball U.S. Concert Tour

K-Pop sensations NCT Dream, (G)I-DLE, and P1Harmony are now part of the star-studded lineup for the upcoming iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Scheduled for November 26th, this event stands out as one of the most thrilling concerts of the year. The anticipation is palpable as these three K-pop artists continue to make waves with their music, leaving fans eagerly looking forward to their electrifying performances.

On September 29, iHeartRadio unveiled the roster for the 2023 edition of its renowned Jingle Ball concert tour. This festive extravaganza, held annually in multiple U.S. cities during the holiday season, promises a musical feast.

Alongside NCT Dream, (G)I-DLE, and P1Harmony, the lineup features an impressive array of artists such as Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, SZA, Ice Spice, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Marshmello, Jelly Roll, Flo Rida, Ludacris, and more. The Jingle Ball Tour commences in Tampa, Florida, on November 26, with stops in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington D.C, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Fort Lauderdale/Miami.

NCT Dream enthusiasts can catch the group's performances at the Boston concert on December 10, the Washington, DC concert on December 11, and the Atlanta concert on December 14.

As per 88rising, (G)I-DLE is set to join NCT DREAM for dynamic performances at the Boston and Washington, DC stops of the tour. Additionally, fans can catch their captivating performances at the Los Angeles stop on December 1, the Chicago stop on December 4, the Detroit stop on December 5, and the Philadelphia stop on December 12.

As per iHeartRadio's announcement, P1Harmony is slated to grace the stage at the Dallas/Fort Worth show on November 28. Furthermore, they will be joining forces with (G)I-DLE for an unforgettable performance at the Los Angeles show. The addition of P1Harmony to these select stops adds another layer of excitement to the upcoming events.

NCT DREAM is comprised of seven talented members: Mark, Jaemin, Haechan, Jeno, Renjun, Chenle, and Jisung. As the third subunit of NCT, they notably represent the youngest members within the larger NCT framework. Their debut took place in 2016.

Initially, NCT DREAM was conceived with a temporary structure featuring a graduation system. According to this plan, members were expected to leave the group upon turning 20 and potentially join other NCT units. However, this original system underwent changes. The graduation system was abandoned after Mark's departure from the group in 2018. Subsequently, it was reinstated in 2020, adding an intriguing chapter to the group's evolution.

