NCT DREAM is set to release their new album soon. Ahead of its premiere, they have released several concept images that showcase the group’s storyline for their upcoming album. Moreover, the group has also revealed solo pictures of each member in chic looks.

NCT DREAM reveals teaser images for upcoming album

On March 7, 2024, NCT DREAM dropped the teasers for their awaited album, and the fans are ecstatic about it. The concept seems very different from their usual storyline, which has increased expectations among the fans. With a different approach, the band has chosen to elevate its signature style through a mature setting and atmosphere. Also, their individual teasers further enhance the narrative of the album.

Titled [DREAM( )SCAPE), the group members can be seen wearing school uniforms with serious expressions on their faces. Moreover, the teasers also showcased images of their bare feet with multiple cuts. The injury represents the hard work and dedication each of them has endured to gain success. The costume consists of formal black pants along with a white shirt coupled with a black pullover, which consists of a signature red and white design.

The teasers are shot against the backdrop of what looks like a school hallway, and they are training for something bigger. The individual pictures showcase a different side of the members that the fans have never seen before. The concept appears to follow a story where passion overtakes the sanity of the group, and they will stop at nothing to achieve what they want. Along with the concept images, the schedule for the album promotions has also been released.

[DREAM( )SCAPE) release date and tour details

The mini-album is set to release on March 25, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Along with the album, the music video for the title track will also be released. NCT DREAM released their third full-length album in 2023 in July, ISTJ, and the music video for the title track of the same name.

Upon its release, ISTJ achieved a whopping first-week sales of 3.65 million copies. They set the record for selling the most albums in the first week among SM artists. The group is also gearing up for their world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3. The announcement was made on February 20, 2024, and it will kick off in Seoul on May 2, 2024.