NCT Dream members lean into the Christmas concept in new image teasers for winter album Candy

According to SM Entertainment on December 2nd, NCT Dream's winter special mini-album 'Candy' will be released on the 16th at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST). This album contains a total of 6 songs, including the title song of the same name, 'Candy'. The new song is a reinterpretation of the song 'Candy' from the first regular album released in 1996 by the '1st generation group' HOT in NCT Dream's own color. NCT Dream's hip charm has been added to the cheerful melody of the original song.

Along with this, the released teaser image has a winter atmosphere.The members wore colorful costumes, gloves, and hats reminiscent of HOT's 'Candy' stage costumes, creating a lovely look. Meanwhile, 'Candy' will be released as an album on December 19th.

About the group:

NCT Dream is the third subunit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT with an admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally) prior re-branded in 2020. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. In late 2018, the group's leader Mark was announced to graduate from the group prior to returning after the termination of the admission-and graduation system in 2020, and NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member group.

About their activities and impact:

Since their debut, NCT Dream have released four EPs, six singles and two studio albums and headlined one tour in Asia. Known for music reflecting youth and adolescence, growth, and the transition from innocence to rebellion, the sub-unit has been recognized internationally as one of the most notable teenaged artists of their time. They are the first and only Asian artists to appear three consecutive times on Billboard's ‘21 Under 21’ list for their industry impact on sales, streaming and social media, placing at numbers 20, 13 and 19 from 2018 to 2020.