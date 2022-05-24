NCT Dream members look absolutely exquisite in the latest concept images for ‘Beatbox’

In the teaser image of the 2nd regular repackage 'Beatbox' released through the NCT DREAM official social media handles on May 24th, one can see the intense and cheerful appearance of the NCT DREAM members who have transformed into Young Stars. 'Beatbox' includes the title song 'Beatbox' of the same name, and 4 new songs including 'To My First', 'Sorry, Heart', and 'On the way'. It consists of a total of 15 songs.

Ahead of the release on May 30th at 2:30 pm IST, the teaser photos and information about the song have been released, raising the expectations of fans. Previously, SM Entertainment revealed NCT Dream's 2nd regular album repackage title song 'Beatbox' is an old school hip-hop dance song using beatbox sources. In the lyrics, they revealed their ambition of 'We will show music that only NCT ​​Dream can do'.

In addition, this song features a hip-hop performance that matches the upbeat atmosphere of the song.The free energy of NCT DREAM was expressed using hand-movement choreography reminiscent of a beatbox. The previous concept images show the members in reinterpreted versions of 80's and 90's old school style with the hip sensibility of NCT DREAM, Generation Z unit of NCT, and added a new album with a trendy and lively transformation.

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM's 2nd full-length repackage, 'Beatbox', will be released on various music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) on May 30th, and will also be released as an album on the same day.

