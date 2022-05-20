NCT Dream members look cool and hip in the 90’s inspired concept photos for latest comeback ‘Beatbox’

The teaser image released through various social media handles of NCT DREAM on May 20 caught the eye because it contains the visuals of the NCT DREAM members who radiate energetic charm with colorful costumes and poses. In this teaser image, the members reinterpreted the 80's and 90's old school style with the hip sensibility of NCT DREAM and added a new album with a trendy and lively transformation.

NCT DREAM delivers a touching feeling with the song 'On the Way' from the 2nd regular repackage. 'On the Way', which decorates the last track of this album, is an R&B pop song with an emotional synth keyboard sound and rich vocal chorus that creates a faint atmosphere. Lyrics with promises double the emotion.

Also, prior to the comeback, NCT DREAM has been releasing various short-form contents under the theme of the members' beatbox production story through TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram from May 10, raising expectations for the new album. NCT DREAM's 2nd full album repackage 'Beatbox' includes the title song 'Beatbox' of the same name, 'To My First', 'Sorry, Heart', ' A total of 15 songs, including 4 new songs such as 'On the Way', are included.

NCT DREAM was initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT, they rebranded in 2020, shifting away from their youthful image once all members became legal adults in South Korea. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) ‘We Boom’ made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM's 2nd full-length repackage, 'Beatbox', will be released on various music sites at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on May 30th, and will also be released as an album on the same day.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN breaks own record as upcoming album ‘Face The Sun’ surpasses 2 million pre-orders

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.