NCT Dream members Mark, Jeno and Renjun look handsome in new concept photos for ‘Glitch Mode’

NCT DREAM is making a comeback with a new highly addictive song 'Buffering (Glitch Mode)'. NCT DREAM's 2nd regular album title song 'Buffering (Glitch Mode)' is a hip-hop dance song with a contrast between the intro narration and the dynamic 808 bass.

In addition, the lyrics wittily express how someone freezes as if buffering is caught when they see someone they like, and member Mark participates in rap making, adding to the charm. NCT DREAM's 2nd full-length album 'Glitch Mode' consists of a total of 11 songs, including the title song 'Glitch Mode'. It can be found on various music sites such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

Also, prior to the album release, teaser images containing the new transformations of members Mark, Renjun, and Jeno were released through NCT DREAM's various social media handles on March 14th, raising expectations for a comeback. Meanwhile, NCT DREAM's 2nd full-length album 'Glitch Mode' will be released as a record on March 28, and it is currently available for pre-order at online and offline music stores.

NCT Dream is the third subunit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT, they rebranded in 2020, shifting away from their youthful image once all members became legal adults in South Korea. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) ‘We Boom’ made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards.

Although the sub-unit was supposed to follow an age-based admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally), SM Entertainment announced in 2020 that the system would be removed. Upon the return of previously graduated member Mark, NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member, flexible-style group.

ALSO READ: BTS conquers homeground with 3 days of emotive marvel attended by 2.46 million worldwide

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.