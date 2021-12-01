NCT Dream own the 2000s inspired hip hop look in ‘Dreaming’ concept images for ‘NCT 2021’

On December 1, SM Entertainment unveiled concept image teasers for the new track ‘Dreaming’ that will be part of the ‘Universe’ album for ‘NCT 2021’ and they look amazing! Dressed to the nines, each member owned the concept and we are already looking forward to the song. The album releases on December 14 so mark your calendars.

The first group teaser displays the members in black and white outfits, consisting of jeans, blinged out shirts and pretty accessories. In the second teaser, the members were dressed in colourful outfits as they relaxed in the garage. Previously, SM Entertainment released a concept video where NCT members Taeil, Ten, Winwin, Yuta, Chenle and Xiaojun come across some of their animated counterparts in the world and it has the viewers curious as to what concept they are going for in the new album!

NCT Dream is the third subunit of NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016 as the teen-aged unit of NCT, later evolving away from their youthful image and being rebranded in 2021 when all the members finally became legal adults in Korea. The group debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’, with a lineup consisting of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

Their brother group, NCT 127, has reached new heights of achievement with their latest album ‘Sticker’. NCT 127 ranked 84th with 'sticker' on the 'Billboard 200' chart on the 30th of last month. This is 12 places higher than last week's ranking. It is sweeping the major charts. NCT 127 ranked 3rd on the Billboard main chart 'Billboard 200' and 'Artist 100' in the first week of release. It received a warm response from global fans. It also recorded top albums in 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album Sales', 'World Album' and 'Independent Album'.

Album sales are also world-class. The 3rd full-length album sold a total of 3.58 million copies. It became a triple million seller and swept various Asian charts. Meanwhile, NCT 127 will hold their second solo concert 'NCT 127 Second Tour 'Neo City: Seoul - The Link' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on December 17th and 19th.

