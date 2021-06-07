NCT Dream to release two new remixes for super hit song Hot Sauce featuring two famous artists

Read on to find out who NCT Dream is collaborating with!

NCT Dream’s addictive song Hot Sauce is getting not one but two new remixes! The subunit’s comeback album with the same name was released on May 10, 2021 and had achieved the title of ‘Double Million Seller’ as they surpassed 2 million sold copies as of May 25, 2021! The song even charted Number 1 for two weeks on domestic charts and achieved great success on international charts too!

The song that totally became a hit because of its addictive music and compelling dance moves, NCT Dream will soon be releasing two more remixes for their fans to enjoy the song! Hot Sauce is sung in three languages, English, Korean and Spanish and has made people want to groove no matter what time they listen to it. Now, the song will be getting a fresh take from the popular DJ/Producer Hitchhiker and MINIMONSTER. Titled iScreaM Vol.9: 맛 (Hot Sauce) Remixes will be released on June 10 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Check out the announcement tweet below:

Since the release of the song, NCT Dream achieved their 8th win on music shows a couple of days ago with a triple crown win. They also took their collaboration with children’s educational site Pinkfong to the next level and released animated versions of Hot Sauce music videos both in English and Korean. In just ten days of the album’s release, they even won a Quadruple Crown by topping No. 1 on Gaon Chart’s four categories!

We’re sure the remixes are going to be as good and will top the charts again, just like the original one!

