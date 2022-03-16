NCT Dream’s Chenle to restrict excessive movements during promotions due to left ankle injury

On March 16, SM Entertainment announced the injury and activities of NCT member Chenle. SM Entertainment explained, "Chenle recently injured his left ankle while preparing for the comeback of NCT Dream's 2nd regular album, and is receiving treatment."

They continued, "As the artist's health is our top priority, we tried to focus on recovering from injuries, but Chenle announced that he would like to meet fans while working with the album, so we plan to participate in the schedule as long as it is not unreasonable." "However, we ask for your understanding in advance that performances with excessive movement on stage are difficult, and we will do our best to treat and recover so that we can show you a healthy image as soon as possible."

Chenle is a Chinese singer, songwriter, and actor currently based in South Korea. Chenle started his career as a child singer, having performed in various concerts and television shows in China and abroad. At age nine, he was the youngest singer to be invited to perform solo at the Golden Hall of Vienna.

By age 14, Chenle had released three solo albums and hosted one solo concert in China. In 2016, He moved to South Korea to join South Korean boy band NCT, debuting as a part of their sub-unit NCT Dream, which has since released three Korean EPs and held one Asian tour.

NCT DREAM's 2nd full-length album 'Glitch Mode' will be released on March 28th. This album contains a total of 11 songs, including the title song 'Glitch Mode'.

