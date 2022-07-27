NCT DREAM’s ‘THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM’ concert cancelled as Renjun tests COVID-19 positive after Mark

On July 27, SM Entertainment announced via its fandom platform that NCT’s Renjun has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency shared, “NCT’s Renjun received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 today (27th).” The notice continued, sharing that Renjun first undertook a self-test today after feeling unwell. After receiving a positive diagnosis via the self-test kit, Renjun underwent a PCR test, and was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

SM Entertainment continued, that Renjun immediately halted all his schedules and is presently self-isolating and undergoing treatment at home. Further, “Due to this, NCT DREAM’s second solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM’ scheduled for July 29-31 was inevitably cancelled.”

The agency shared that all the members and the staff had been preparing hard to meet the expectations of the fans who had been waiting for the concert, but under the circumstances, the concert inevitably had to be cancelled. Details about refunds will be shared later.

Previously, on July 25, SM Entertainment had announced that NCT’s Mark had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the agency had shared, “As a result, NCT DREAM’s second solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM’, which is scheduled for July 29 to 31, will be held with six members excluding Mark, so we ask for your understanding.”

NCT DREAM’s ‘THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM’ had been announced in June, and was scheduled to take place at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. The concert would have marked the group’s first concert in South Korea in nearly three years, and was also meant to be Mark’s first solo concert with the group, as he had graduated from NCT DREAM at the time of their 2019 concert.

