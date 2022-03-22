NCT Dream’s Mark, Jaemin and more adorn latest fashion in the colourful concept photos for ‘Glitch Mode’

SM Entertainment released individual teasers for the upcoming album ‘Glitch Mode’ and they look like the epitome of GEN-Z fashion come to life! Dressed in grunge colours of hot pink and black, the members display their iconic visuals and amazing expressions. Taken in a vibrant gas station, the members look absolutely charming! The album is out on March 28.

NCT Dream delivers a sincere message with the 2nd regular album 'Rewind' and 'Drive'. 'Rewind' in this album is a medium R&B pop song with a light beat that creates a lively atmosphere. The lyrics to go back in time and reminisce about the memories they had together convey the desire to be together forever as a group and the feelings they want to convey to the fans.

Another b-side song 'Drive' is a medium genre song with a faint sensibility centred on acoustic piano and guitar sounds. It offers warm consolation to those who are struggling and weary. They also predicted 'North Pole Star' and ‘Teddy Bear’ will be healing songs.

'North Pole Star' is an R&B ballad that harmonises percussion sound, Rhodes keyboard, and chimes. Mark, Jeno, Jaemin, and Jisung participated in the rap making. 'Teddy Bear' is an R&B pop ballad song that combines the warm emotional EP sound with the members' voices. Mark participated in the introductory narration. 'Glitch Mode' contains a total of 11 songs, including these two songs and the title song 'Glitch Mode'. All songs will be released on March 28 at 2:30 pm IST.

