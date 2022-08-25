NCT Dream’s vocalist Chenle becomes the 6th member to open his personal Instagram account

On August 25, Chenle opened his personal Instagram account under the username ‘kh1000le’, becoming the 6th member after Jaemin, Jeno, Mark, Renjun and Haechan. The first two posts were of him enjoying his time in Universal Studios Hollywood and Renjun commented, “eh, yo~”.

Chenle is a Chinese singer and actor currently based in South Korea. Chenle began his career as a child singer, having performed in various concerts and television shows in China and abroad. At age nine, he became the youngest singer to be invited to perform solo at the Golden Hall of Vienna. By age 14, Chenle released three solo albums and hosted one solo concert in China. He moved to South Korea in 2016 to join South Korean boy band NCT, debuting as a part of the sub-unit NCT Dream, which has since released three Korean EPs and held one Asian tour.

NCT Dream is supposed to follow an age-based admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally), SM Entertainment announced in 2020 that the system would be removed. Upon the return of previously graduated member Mark, NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member, flexible-style group. Their first release since their concept shift was their fourth Korean-language EP, ‘Reload’ (2020), which was pre-ordered over half a million times. They achieved major commercial success with the release of their first studio album, ‘Hot Sauce’ (2021), whose pre-orders surpassed 1.71 million copies.

