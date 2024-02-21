NCT Dream has been confirmed to make a comeback in 2024 after eight months of releasing their previous album, ISTJ, in July 2023. On February 21, 2023, the news was confirmed by their management, SM Entertainment, that they are set to release new music for the fans in the next month. The date for the release of the new album is set at March 25, 2024.

NCT DREAM's new album is to be released on March 25

On March 25, 2024, the group will be releasing their new project. It is expected that it will be a mini-album since they already released a full-length album in 2023. Characterized by a unique and distinct sound, the group usually releases songs with fast beats and explosive dance routines. However, it is reported that the new album will consist of melodious music with healing tunes and fun choreography.

They released their third full-length album in 2024 in the month of July, called ISTJ, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. Including the title track, the album consisted of 10 tracks in total. Upon its release, the album achieved a whopping first-week sales of 3.65 million copies. They set the record for selling the most albums in the first week among SM artists. Moreover, they have reached a total of 60 million views for the music video on YouTube.

Additionally, the group received many accolades, validating their hard work and fabulous discography. Some of the awards that they won last year are Best Artist in Hanteo Music Awards, Record of the Year in Melon Music Awards, Album Daesang and Digital Bosang in Golden Disc Awards, Grand Award (Daesang) and Bosang Award in Seoul Music Awards, and Album of the Year and Song of the Year in Circle Chart Music.

Watch ISTJ music video



NCT DREAM world tour details

The group gears up for their world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 3. The announcement was made on February 20, 2024, and it will kick off in Seoul on May 2, 2024. The setlist will also include the songs from the upcoming album. NCT DREAM is a subunit of the group NCT formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of 7 members, which include, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.



