NCT DREAM sets new personal record with ‘Glitch Mode’

On March 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), NCT DREAM made their comeback with the group’s second full length album ‘Glitch Mode’, along with its title track of the same name. According to Hanteo Chart, ‘Glitch Mode’ crossed 1 million sales around 11 am KST (7:30 am IST) on March 31.

This means the album took just over two days, and 17 hours to reach this mark, in comparison with the group’s previous studio album ‘Hot Sauce’, which took over six days to reach the 1 million sales mark. NCT DREAM is one of the only three artists in Hanteo History who have crossed 1 million sales with an album in the first week of release, alongside BTS and SEVENTEEN.

A few hours later on the same day, ‘Glitch Mode’ also broke NCT DREAM’s own record of first-week sales of 1,010,948 copies, set by the group’s previous album ‘Hot Sauce’, last year. At the time of writing, ‘Glitch Mode’ has already crossed a total of 1,286,894 copies sold, and still has days left to go before the week ends.

Meanwhile, ‘Glitch Mode’ has also soared to the top of iTunes Top Albums charts in multiple regions, including Brazil, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and more.

‘Glitch Mode’ is NCT DREAM’s second album to feature a seven-member lineup following member Mark's return and the termination of the age-based graduation system.

Congratulations to NCT DREAM for a successful comeback with ‘Glitch Mode’!

