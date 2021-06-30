NCT DREAM show their unparalleled power again by charting No. 1 on iTunes with repackaged album Hello Future

Check out which regions NCT Dream's 'Hello Future' topped No. 1 in, here!

NCT DREAM does it again with their repackaged album! There’s no denying that NCT DREAM remains one of the top K-Pop groups, loved by many across the globe. They recently made an explosive comeback with their first full-length album titled Hot Sauce, definitely steaming up things. After the success of that, they announced a more vibrant and dynamic repackaged album Hello Future, with the addition of three new songs.

On June 28, the group’s album was released with a title track MV of the same name. ‘Hello Future’ track contains powerful synth and trap rhythm, and is a hip hop dance track conveying a message of hope. As expected, the album topped iTunes Albums charts a few hours after its release around the world. In across 19 different regions such as India, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Turkey, Poland, Finland, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, The Philippines and more!

On top of this achievement, Hello Future also topped major Chinese music charts, such as QQ Music, Kuwo Music and KuGou Music’s Digital Album Sales Chart. The album also was certified platinum in just an hour of its release by QQ Music! These are just some of the many achievements that NCT DREAM continues to add in their roster.

NCT DREAM has been influential in many aspects, especially to the teens across the world. They were even included in the list of ‘25 Most Influential Teens’ by TIMES, in 2018. ‘Hot Sauce’, the group’s first full-length album received great response as it crossed 1.7 million pre-sales and two million physical copies, giving them the crown of ‘double million seller’!

