NCT Dream shows off quirky concept in new teaser video for first repackaged album Hello Future

The group even performed a snippet of the song on Music Bank. Read more to know about it!

NCT Dream has dropped a new video teaser for their upcoming repackaged album ‘Hello Future’. The video teaser is of mere 33 seconds yet it is full of prismatic colors and liveliness as the members are dressed in trendy clothes. They hold posters and signboards about ‘dream’ and ‘peace’ along with spray paint and other accessories. The setting of the teaser is mainly a sports arena or stadium which is in contrast to their quirky styling, thereby probably hinting at the new future that they talk of. The video also uses animation to create small cute creatures around to add to the quirkiness of the concept. They are also seen sitting in a huge balcony where they have decorated the place with multicolor art and craft. Hello Future is the group’s first repackaged album which consists of 10 songs from their first full-length album ‘Hot Sauce’ and three additional songs ‘Hello Future’, ‘Life is still going on’ and ‘Bungee’. The title track of the repackaged album will be the song of the same name: Hello Future.

NCT Dream’s first studio album ‘Hot Sauce’ was released in May 2021 and became a double-million seller. The lead single ‘Hot Sauce’ was their first to top the Gaon Digital Chart while the entire album topped the Gaon Album Chart. It gained several other accolades and even broke their records for pre-order sales of the album. This full-length album was something the fans had been looking forward to for a long time. It was also the group’s comeback with all of the original seven members in it making it special for the fans. NCT Dream performed a snippet of the first repackaged album’s title track ‘Hello Future’ on KBS2’s Music Bank. This has further increased the excitement for the comeback.

Hello Future will be releasing on June 28th!

Watch the video teaser for Hello Future here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for the repackaged album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×