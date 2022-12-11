NCT Dream simply looks adorable in the new teaser photos for their winter comeback ‘Candy’

Globally famous k-pop group NCT Dream will soon greet fans with new music. The group will be releasing a winter special mini album ‘Candy.’

NCT Dream’s Winter Special Mini Album ‘Candy’ will be released on December 19, 2022. Six songs total on the album will highlight the group's special talents and charms. As they appear adorable and energetic in the photo teasers, the members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung are equally as eager for the release.

The song ‘Candy,’ which was released in 1996 by the first generation of the kpop group H.O.T, is reportedly the inspiration for the album's title tune, ‘Candy.’ The group can be seen sporting identical stage costumes as a reference to H.O.T.

About NCT Dream

NCT Dream is the third subunit of the boy group NCT, under SM Entertainment. The group consists of seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. NCT Dream made their debut on August 25, 2016 with the digital single ‘Chewing Gum.’

Teenagers was the group's initial theme because members would leave the group when they reached adulthood (20 years). The group changed its branding in 2020 after initially following the graduating system. Mark, who left the group in 2018, was back in the group's lineup in 2020. Since then, the group has actively released popular songs and been marketed as a fixed seven-member unit. They quickly attracted attention globally and gained a huge fanbase. The group's biggest hits include ‘Hot Sauce,’ (2021) and ‘Glitch Mode’ (2022).

Check out NCT Dream’s Winter special album ‘Candy’ concept teasers here: