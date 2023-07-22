NCT DREAM soars high as latest release ISTJ crosses 3 million album sales in just 5 days

According to Hanteo Chart, NCT DREAM’s newest album ISTJ became the 4th album in Hanteo history to cross 3 million album sales in the first week of sale. BTS’ Map Of The Soul: 7, SEVENTEEN’s FML and Stray Kids’ 5-STAR are the first groups that achieved those heights with their albums. NCT DREAM's third standard album 'ISTJ' comprises a sum of 10 tracks of different kinds, including the serious and addicting title track 'ISTJ'.

NCT DREAM’s latest album ISTJ:

This album incorporates the title track ISTJ, Broken Melodies, Yogurt Shake, Skateboard, Blue Wave, Poison, SOS, Pretzel, Starry Night, Like We Just Met and a sum of 10 melodies feeling different. The title track 'ISTJ' is a cross breed hip-hop dance song composed and formed by hitmaker KENZIE. The album shows their personalities through the different songs. While NCT DREAM kept a career high in only three days after its release, they entered the Top 10 Initial Chodong boy groups of all time. As per Hanteo chart, 'ISTJ', which stood out even before its release, recorded Initial Chodong sales of 1.16 million duplicates right off the bat. Then, at that point, the Initial Chodong sales for the three days until the nineteenth was 1.95 million copies. This is NCT DREAM's record for career highs. The winter special album Candy by NCT DREAM, which came out in December of last year, sold 1.59 million copies to Initial Chodong, placing it 12th.

NCT DREAM:

NCT DREAM showed up on 'Killing Voice'. In the video that was made public, NCT DREAM immediately caught the eye with their casual styling and bright colors that looked like summer sun. "We've at last come to 'Killing Voice'. We'll have some good times," they welcomed the fans interestingly. Alongside Haechan's remark, "I'll begin with a sweet tidbit," NCT DREAM enthusiastically made the way for 'Killing Voice' with the title melody 'Candy' from the winter special mini album 'Candy' which was unveiled a year ago.

