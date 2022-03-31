NCT DREAM soars high on iTunes charts with ‘Glitch Mode’

On March 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), NCT DREAM made their comeback with the group’s second full length album ‘Glitch Mode’ and its title track of the same name, and the release is a certified hit! Within a few hours of its release, ‘Glitch Mode’ was already number 1 on iTunes charts all over the world.

As of 11 am KST on March 29 (7:30 am IST), ‘Glitch Mode’ had already soared to the number 1 position on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 28 different regions, including Brazil, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and more.

Additionally, the album swept the number 1 spot across multiple South Korean daily album charts, including Hanteo, immediately upon release. Not just the album, but the title track ‘Glitch Mode’ also ranked number 1 on multiple real-time music charts like MelOn, Bugs, and Vibe. The album is also being received favourably in China, topping QQ Music’s digital album chart, and hitting number 1 with both the album and the title track on Japan’s Line Music’s Top 100 charts and AWA’s real-time chart.

Also the second NCT DREAM album to feature a seven-member lineup following member Mark's return and the termination of the age-based graduation system, the title track (of the same name) from ‘Glitch Mode’ is a hip-hop dance-based song. With 808 bass and a rock instrumental dance break, ‘Glitch Mode’ is a true GEN-Z dream.

Congratulations to NCT DREAM for a successful comeback with ‘Glitch Mode’!

