NCT Dream teases a hot & spicy OT7 comeback with Hot Sauce

Summers are here and about to get hotter! NCT Dream is making an OT7 comeback with their first full-length album Hot Sauce! On April 12 KST, NCT Dream dropped a conceptual teaser image for their first studio album titled Hot Sauce. Mark Lee will also be joining the unit for their comeback this time around. This will be the group's first comeback in nearly five years.

The group took to their social media handles to drop the first teaser image for Hot Sauce. The image is a bright and vibrant one, with animated colours like red, orange, green and blue. We can see a member sitting, his face covered with giant blue-coloured pepper! The entire set up looks like something straight out of a colouring book. The original Korean album is also titled Taste (Hot Sauce).

You can check out the teaser image below:

The last time NCT Dream released an album as a seven-member group was the 2018 album, We Go Up. For those uninitiated, Mark was previously announced to have graduated from the group back in 2018. This was due to the team’s age-limited system. Given the system, 4 other members, Renjun, Haechan, Jaemin and Jeno would have graduated last year too.

However, SM Entertainment announced a change in the system to keep the group fixed rather than have a rotation as originally planned. Mark was then announced to have rejoined the group, much to the delight of the fans. Hot Sauce releases on May 10 KST.

