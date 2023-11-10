NCT DREAM to drop new remix of Broken Melodies with Golden Hour fame JVKE

K-Pop boy group NCT DREAM and American singer-songwriter JVKE are teaming up for an exciting new remix of Broken Melodies which is part of their album third full-length album ISTJ. NCT DREAM’s album was released on July 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), comprising a total of ten songs.

NCT DREAM and JVKE set to collaborate

On November 10 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM revealed a collaboration teaser with American singer-songwriter JVKE for a remix of Broken Melodies, a beloved pre-release track from their recent album ISTJ. On June 19 at 6 PM KST, NCT DREAM released their pre-release track Broken Melodies along with its music video, paving the way for the group's comeback with their third full-length album, ISTJ.

The lyrics of Broken Melodies express a determined commitment to protect a love despite the challenges, conveying the resolve to overcome the multiple intense emotions experienced during a major separation from a loved one. The JVKE remix of Broken Melodies is set to release on November 17 at 2 PM KST.10:30 PM IST.

Check out the teaser photo here-

More about NCT DREAM’s ISTJ

On June 26 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM unveiled a playful commercial-inspired teaser titled 7 DREAM Production: lucky7 vending machine for their third full-length album ISTJ. The group also released a teaser announcing the launch of their new website for Lucky7 Vending Machine, featuring a creative comeback schedule presented in the form of a vending machine. By interacting with the buttons on the site's vending machine, the fans of the group could discover the teasers NCT DREAM has planned for each day leading up to their comeback.

The album features a total of 10 diverse songs, including the title track ISTJ, Skateboard, and Blue Wave. The West Coast hip-hop track Skateboard draws inspiration from early 2000s American hip-hop and UK house genres. The verses unfold the vibrant story of NCT DREAM exuding coolness under the warm sun, introducing light and carefree charm. The other B-side melody, Blue Wave, is a medium pop song with a narrative that continues from 'Dive Into You' from the first regular album.

Watch Broken Melodies here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM and SM Entertainment issue alert to fans about brand's unauthorized events