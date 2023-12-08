NCT DREAM to join 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in US; Know cities, dates, more

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour commenced in Florida on November 26. NCT DREAM will be joining the tour starting December 10 and is all set to perform at Boston's TD Garden on December 10, Washington DC's Capital One Arena on the 11, and the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on the 14 of the same month.

NCT DREAM set to perform their all-time hits at the 2023 Jingle Ball Tour

NCT DREAM is set to captivate local fans with a lively performance featuring a blend of refreshing and distinctive music, unmatched stage presence, and positive energy. The group, which held its inaugural North American tour in seven U.S. cities last April, including LA, Newark, and Chicago, garnered attention as a 'K-pop star to watch' by both Billboard and Consequence of Sound (COS).

Their upcoming schedule, which includes performances at the 2023 Jingle Ball Tour, is anticipated to generate significant interest, with the group having received interview requests from local media outlets such as FOX13 and Entertainment Tonight.

The Jingle Ball Tour is an expansive music festival organized by iHeartRadio, the largest media group in the United States, traveling to major cities at the year's end. NCT DREAM will be sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed artists like Caesar, SZA, Nicki Minaj, and OneRepublic, highlighting their global popularity and stature. This is a highly anticipated tour for the NCTzen.

More about NCT DREAM

In 2023, NCT DREAM sustained their momentum with the release of Candy in December of the previous year. Their 3rd regular album, ISJT, surpassed 4.32 million copies in sales and secured top positions on diverse music charts. The group illuminated 2023 with outstanding performances, encompassing a global tour that spanned 41 shows across 26 cities, further solidifying their success.

NCT Dream, established by SM Entertainment in 2016, is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. The sub-unit consists of 7 members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin, and Jisung. Originally designed as the teenage unit of NCT with an admission-and-graduation system, members were expected to leave after reaching the age of majority. However, this approach underwent re-branding in 2020.

