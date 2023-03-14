NCT DREAM to release the English version single of Beatbox as well as a MV? Find Out

NCT DREAM's newly recorded English single 'Beatbox' is scheduled to be released on various sound source sites at 1:00 PM KST on March 21st.

According to SM Entertainment on the 14th, NCT DREAM decided to release the English version of 'Beatbox' in order to communicate more closely with global fans. 'Beatbox' is the title track of NCT Dream's 2nd regular repackage album released in May last year. The English version of 'Beatbox' will be performed in Europe and the Americas during NCT DREAM's second world tour 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM', which will be held from the 28th (local time). Meanwhile, NCT DREAM will continue the heat of the world tour at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong on the 24th and 25th.

On March 13th, the agency SM Entertainment announced the news of Jeno's COVID-19 confirmation through the fan community. The agency said, "NCT Jeno felt symptoms of abnormal condition and received a rapid antigen test today (13th), and as a result of the test, he was confirmed as COVID-19." He is receiving treatment at home.” As a result, the schedule of the NCT Dream fan signing event, which was originally scheduled to be held for two days on the 13th and 14th, has been postponed. The agency said, "We will thoroughly comply with the quarantine guidelines, and we will do our best to focus on recovery by considering the artist's health and safety as the top priority." NCT Dream, which Jeno belongs to, is currently on a world tour. From the 10th to the 12th, 'THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM' - in BANGKOK' was successfully completed in a hot atmosphere at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to SM Entertainment on the 14th, NCT DREAM's Japanese debut single 'Best Friends Ever' released on the 8th ranked first in the Oricon Daily Singles Ranking and the Weekly Singles Ranking. In response, Oricon announced on its official website this morning that ‘NCT Dream's Japanese debut single 'Best Friend Ever' first appeared at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Singles Ranking.’ In addition, this album also topped the Billboard Japan Top Single Sales Chart for the week, recording 348,133 copies in the first week. Their Japanese debut single 'Best Friend Ever' consists of two songs: the title song of the same name with a refreshing and cheerful charm and the Japanese version of the hit song 'Glitch Mode'.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MAMAMOO’s Solar and Moonbyul unveil mood sampler for new pre-release track Chico malo feat. Kim Jun Su

Advertisement