NCT Dream unveils a fiery hot & animatic themed timetable for upcoming album, Hot Sauce

NCT Dream has unveiled a fun set of teasers for their album Hot Sauce! Read on to find out.

Have you seen the viral - 'XYZ understood the assignment memes?' Well, we cannot vouch for anybody else in the K-pop industry but NCT Dream certainly understood the assignment, in fact, better than anybody else! When we think of summer/summer - we think of sea blue and having a fun time. But NCT Dream has come up with a rather unique idea for summers - Hot Sauce! The bright, poppy and laminated textures of Hot, combined with the fiery peppery taste of Sauce gives us a drool-worthy combination.

NCT Dream will be making an OT7 comeback with Hot Sauce with Mark joining the group again. Mark 'graduated' from NCT Dream, but thanks to SM Entertainment's change of rules he rejoined the group. The timetable for Hot Sauce is printed on a packet of Hot Sauce with Hot Sauce Shower marked for April 19, Crazy Jalapeno Images from April 21 to April 24, Boring Jalapeno Images from April 26 to April 29, Chilling Jalapeno Images from May 1 to May 4, Dreamverse Chapter 1,2 and 3 from May 5 to May 7, Music Video Teaser on May 9 and Album and Music video release on May 10.

You can check out the hot schedule here:

Meanwhile, ahead of their much-awaited OT7 comeback NCT Dream released their new variety show titled Chillin’ in the DREAM. You can watch all the fun and banter on NCT Dream's official Youtube. Hot Sauce will release on May 10 KST.

