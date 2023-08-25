NCT DREAM’s 7th debut anniversary: Counting down 5 best songs of the group feat. Hello Future, Hot Sauce

NCT DREAM consists of 7 members- Mark, Jaemin, Haechan, Jeno, Renjun, Chenle and Jisung. They are the 3rd subunit of NCT and consist of the youngest members of NCT. They debuted in 2016. The group was supposed to be temporary with the graduation system (members will leave and join other groups in NCT after turning 20), which they removed after Mark left and was reinstated in the group in 2020.

NCT DREAM’s 7th debut anniversary:

Over the last 7 years, they have made name for themselves in several aspects- vocals, rap, dance and visuals. From starting with the innocent school boy look to taking more mature concepts as they grew as adults, they have created amazing songs that fans love a lot! Since their debut, they have released many songs and albums. They are known for their message of being an adolescent and then growing to be adults in a constantly changing world. Over the years, their work was recognized globally, making them one of the best teenage artists of all time. They have never been scared of trying different genres like EDM, synth-pop or even a ballad. So here is our pick of different songs from NCT DREAM’s discography to suit all your moods:-

If you feel like dancing- Hot Sauce:

The 2021 song Hot Sauce is a hip hop song laid over Afrobeat. For some, it takes time to get used to the beat while others began dancing from the first listen itself. The anti-chorus itself is a masterpiece and fans have been obsessed with the hook step, especially when Jeno dances to it. Renjun, Chenle and Haechan’s vocal mixes add a beautiful note to the hype song.

Advertisement

If you want something uplifting- Hello Future:

Hello Future is all about sunshine, rainbows and sweetness but it has a deeper message. It talks about dreaming your ideal life and how you can rely on yourself to reach the heights you want. The beautiful upbeat instrumental makes the listeners feel like they received consolation from NCT DREAM members themselves.

If you want a song for late night drives- Poison:

NCT DREAM’s first sensual sounding song, Poison is part of their latest album ISTJ. The song is perfect when one is driving around with the light only coming from the street lamps and buildings around. The restrained beats, their husky voices and the way they sing/play around with the beat.

If you want a fun breakup song- Broken Melodies:

The song feels so dreamy and even though the lyrics talk about being away from the person they love, the song itself feels very calm, serene yet makes one bop their head to the song. The vocal members stood out quite a bit here!

If you want a song all about confidence- BOOM:

One of NCT DREAM’s most popular songs, BOOM is a beat and rap heavy song that is all about being confident. Jaemin’s famous ‘ice-cream’ line became a viral moment in 2019! Haechan’s pre-chorus and bridge lines are extremely satisfying to listen to while Jeno’s deep voice did amazingly well with other members’ voices too.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's The Girls is now available as a digital single on all streaming platforms; DETAILS inside