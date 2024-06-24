NCT DREAM’s Chenle responds to rumors of agency SM Entertainment trying to ‘sabotage’ him, says ‘not possible’

NCT DREAM’s Chenle recently has become the talk of the town and they are worried about him. It all began when Chenle’s mic sound was kept down during NCT DREAM concerts, enraging fans who asked SM Entertainment to be better.

It also gave wind to the rumor that SM Entertainment is trying to ‘sabotage’ Chenle, recently the NCT member came forward and talked about the same saying that it is ‘not possible’.

NCT DREAM’s Chenle responds to SM Entertainment ‘sabotaging’ him rumor, says ‘not possible’

NCT DREAM is currently on its second world tour THE DREAM SHOW 3: DREAM( )SCAPE and during one of its sets in Hong Kong, Chenle’s microphone faced a volume problem. It made fans concerned about the frequent issue which fans deemed as suspicious.

After a video from the concert was shared by fans, Chenle’s fans around the world grew more concerned and blamed NCT’s agency SM Entertainment for the microphone issue and called it ‘sabotage’. The fans were so enraged that they even sent protesting trucks to the SM Entertainment building and asked the agency to be fair and support the idol in the right way.

Chenle did not let it slide and came on live through Weverse on June 23, 2024, and himself responded to the rumor of agency SM Entertainment trying to ‘sabotage’ him. Chenle was clear in saying that it is ‘not possible’ that the agency would try to sabotage him.

The NCT member said that there was no way it was true and explained in concert he can only hear himself so he does not know how he sounds in the venue. He added that what is there to sabotage anyway and the company has no need to do this.

Chenle appreciated the concern his fans had for him. At the same time, he tried to explain the fluctuation in the mic’s volume with a technical reason. Chenle said since he has a louder voice than everybody else, it needs to be managed or the balance will be lost.

The NCT member also asked fans if it was too much, to share which songs were the most affected so that he could discuss it with the team. Chenle also pointed he is not clarifying on behalf of the agency.

Know NCT DREAM

NCT DREAM is the third unit of the boy group NCT and has seven members including leader Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung.

Recently, NCT DREAM dropped their comeback single Moonlight on June 5, 2024.

