NCT Dream’s first documentary film confirmed to hit the silver screen in THIS month

The movie ' NCT DREAM THE MOVIE: In A Dream', which contains the live footage of 'The Dream Show 2' held at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul last month, will be released in theaters around the world next month. The movie contains stories on and off the stage, from the vivid heat of the concert site to the concert preparation process, backstage, and behind-the-scenes interviews of the seven members.

A documentary about the members preparing for the stage along with the live performance reconstructed from the concert 'The Dream Show 2' into a theater version. Secret stories such as the sincere feelings of the seven members that were never revealed anywhere, the meaning of the stage with the fandom NCT, etc. An unpublished exclusive interview with the song will also be added, making it a special gift for fans.

The Dream Show 2:

‘The Dream Show 2' is NCT DREAM's second solo concert, which was held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, the largest concert hall in Korea and the stage of all artists' dreams, after 6 years of debut. NCT Dream proved its powerful power by mobilizing 135,000 online and offline audiences with this performance. In particular, it was the first concert in 2 years and 10 months since the first solo concert held at the Jangchung Gymnasium in 2019, and '7Dream's First Concert' presented something special to both NCTzens (official fandom) and artists.

NCT Dream:

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT with an admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally) prior re-branded in 2020. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single "Chewing Gum" and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old.

In late 2018, the group's leader Mark was announced to graduate from the group prior to returning after the termination of the admission-and graduation system in 2020, and NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member. Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) ‘We Boom’ made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards.

