NCT DREAM's Haechan, Jeno, and Mark apologize to fans amid criticism over DREAMSCAPE comeback livestream and promotions

NCT DREAM members Haechan, Jeno, and Mark have issued personal apology statements following backlash over the promotions of their latest comeback, the fourth full-length album DREAMSCAPE. The controversy arose after the group’s promotional livestream, which was held late at night KST, leaving many fans unhappy and frustrated. As the members are currently on their THE DREAM SHOW 3 world tour, the album’s release coincided with a busy schedule, adding to the dissatisfaction among Korean fans.

On November 12, Haechan was the first to address the issue on his Bubble account. In a candid message, he acknowledged the disappointment expressed by fans. “Of course, every album can’t be perfect,” Haechan began. “We and our company apologize for not paying closer attention to the details that could have made this album better. I can confidently say that it wasn’t due to a lack of skill from the members.” His words reflected a sincere effort to explain the situation while expressing his regret over the quality concerns raised by listeners.

Following Haechan's statement, Jeno also took to Bubble to issue an apology. He expressed remorse for not meeting fans’ expectations and admitted that the group had fallen short in some aspects of the album release. “We can’t please everyone, but there are things we must take responsibility for,” Jeno wrote. He mentioned plans to discuss the issues with the company and promised to work towards improving the situation. Jeno emphasized that despite the setbacks, the members aimed to create cherished memories for fans, and he thanked those who supported DREAMSCAPE despite the criticism.

Mark, the group’s leader, addressed the situation through a heartfelt post on Weverse. He explained the challenges the group faced while managing their tour schedule, particularly the miscalculation of time for the livestream, which resulted in a delayed broadcast. Mark acknowledged the negative feedback and expressed understanding of the fans’ frustration. “Please don’t let this incident make you question Dream’s overall sincerity and dedication,” he pleaded, assuring fans of the group’s commitment to their craft.

Mark concluded his statement by expressing his heartbreak over the criticism, noting how excited the members were for the album release. He promised that the group would strive to learn from the feedback and improve as they continue their promotions, hoping to rebuild trust with their loyal fanbase, NCTzens.

