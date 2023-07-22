NCT DREAM's Haechan missed fan meeting due to shoulder pain; Fans worried about artist's health

NCT DREAM member Haechan was forced to miss scheduled events due to experiencing shoulder and back pain, as per an official statement from SM Entertainment on July 22nd. After completing his activities on that day, Haechan suddenly complained of pain in his shoulders and back. Seeking medical treatment, the pain persisted, severely limiting his mobility.

Consequently, Haechan was unable to participate in the ongoing fan meeting today, and it was confirmed that he would also miss the performance on SBS 'Inkigayo' scheduled for the following day, July 23rd. An official notification for Haechan DREAMLAND was shared staing:

Regrettably, NCT DREAM's Haechan was unable to join today's fan meeting, and we would like to share some insights on the matter. Following his schedule, Haechan experienced abrupt shoulder and back pain, leading him to seek immediate medical attention. Despite his efforts, the pain persists, hindering his movements. As the weekend approaches, he plans to undergo a thorough examination on Monday.

With utmost consideration for his well-being, Haechan made the difficult decision to forgo today's (22nd) '2023 NCT DREAM 7th ANNIVERSARY FANMEETING [DREAMLAND].' Additionally, to ensure his recovery, he won't be able to participate in the upcoming SBS Inkigayo and the album signing event on the 23rd. We sincerely request our fans' understanding and support during this time. We apologize for the unexpected news that may cause concern, and we promise to promptly update everyone on Haechan's health condition following the comprehensive diagnosis next week.

In light of the potential risks of continuing with his tight schedule, Haechan decided to prioritize his well-being and undergo a comprehensive examination on the upcoming Monday. SM Entertainment expressed their regret for the sudden news and assured fans that they would keep them updated on Haechan's health condition after the thorough diagnosis.

Previous health issues

Earlier, on January 6, 2023, SM Entertainment announced a temporary halt in Haechan's schedules due to his deteriorating health condition. The agency disclosed that he had been experiencing abnormal heart palpitations, leading to multiple hospital visits with his manager for necessary consultations and checkups.

