NCT DREAM's Haechan resumes activities after temporary halt in his schedule due to shoulder pain

NCT DREAM's Haechan is set to make a triumphant return to his activities following a brief setback. The announcement came last week when SM Entertainment revealed that Haechan would be sitting out NCT DREAM's scheduled events due to sudden shoulder and back pain. Concerns among fans quickly arose, but recent updates have brought good news.

NCT's Haechan resuming all his activities

On July 24, SM Entertainment issued a follow-up statement, confirming that Haechan's condition had been thoroughly examined by medical professionals. This news came as a relief to both Haechan and his dedicated fanbase.

The official statement says:

Hello,

We wish to inform you that NCT's Haechan has undergone a comprehensive examination concerning his shoulder and back discomfort. Thankfully, the examination revealed no significant issues, and medical experts have attributed his condition to temporary muscle pain.

Currently, Haechan will be undergoing physical therapy to aid his recovery, and once he regains his health, he intends to participate in this week's planned engagements. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the fans who have supported us during this unexpected update, and rest assured, we are fully committed to ensuring Haechan's well-being throughout his activities.

Thank you.

Previous cancellations of activities

The ordeal began when Haechan experienced unexpected pain in his shoulders and back after completing activities on a particular day. The discomfort persisted, severely impacting his mobility and causing him to miss an ongoing fan meeting and a performance on SBS's Inkigayo the following day, July 23rd. Concerns about his condition spread among fans, prompting SM Entertainment to address the situation promptly and provide updates on Haechan's progress.

Fans all around the world are ecstatic to have Haechan back in action. The talented NCT DREAM member holds a special place in their hearts, and they have been eagerly awaiting his return. Wishes for a speedy and complete recovery poured in from fans who were deeply concerned about his well-being.

