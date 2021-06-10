NCT Dream's Hot Sauce hits 100 million views on YouTube; Becomes 2nd fastest NCT MV to achieve this feat

NCT DREAM’s Hot Sauce has surpassed 100 million views within a month! Read on to find out.

"Hot Sauce dip that, eh...Hot Sauce twist that, eh", it seems like Hot Sauce is winning audiences' hearts worldwide. NCT Dream finally made their much-awaited OT7 comeback with Hot Sauce. Hot Sauce is the group's first full-length album and their first comeback in nearly five years. It is also a double whammy as Mark Lee, who had previously graduated from the group due to the rotation policy, rejoined his bandmates in this comeback.

On June 10, Hot Sauce officially surpassed 100 million views on YouTube! Hot Sauce is NCT Dream's fastest music video to have achieved this feat. This is also the group's second music video after Boom to reach the milestone. Hot Sauce achieved this amazing feat within 30 days of its release. It is also the seventh out of all of NCT‘s music videos to hit the 100 million mark, following NCT U’s Boss, NCT 127‘s Cherry Bomb, NCT U’s Make A Wish (Birthday Song), NCT DREAM’s Boom, NCT 127’s Kick It, and NCT U’s The 7th Sense.

Meanwhile, NCT Dream will soon be releasing two more remixes for their fans to enjoy the song! Hot Sauce is sung in three languages, English, Korean and Spanish and has made people want to groove no matter what time they listen to it. Now, the song will be getting a fresh take from the popular DJ/Producer Hitchhiker and MINIMONSTER. Titled iScreaM Vol.9: 맛 (Hot Sauce) Remixes will be released on June 10 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Also, NCT Dream is preparing to release the first album repackage 'Hello Future.'

